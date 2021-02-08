KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his son went through surgery following last Thursday night’s crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl and sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital.

Reid made the comments during Monday morning’s availability, after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 55 on Sunday night 31-9 in Tampa, FL.

Chiefs' Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that his “heart bleeds” for those injured in a car crash involving his son, assistant coach Britt Reid, that left two children with injuries and one of them hospitalized in critical condition.

Reid’s son, Britt Reid, is an outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs.

Kansas City police said that “impairment is under investigation” in the collision, which happened at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 4 on Interstate 435 near Stadium Drive.

Andy Reid said his thoughts go out to the girl fighting for her life in the hospital. He said he’s also concerned for his son from the point of view of a father.

GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

"Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I'm also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns, obviously on both sides. Britt did have surgery. He's doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her,” Reid said.

On Sunday following the Super Bowl, Andy Reid said his "heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with a little girl who's fighting for her life."

"Listen I it's a tough situation. I can't comment on it anymore then then what I am here so the questions that you have I'm going to have to turn those things down the time, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that," he said.

A Kansas City Police Department narrative said the vehicle the children were in, a Chevrolet Impala, had run out of gas on the southbound I-435 entrance ramp from Stadium Drive. The car had its flashers on, but its battery was dying, police said.

Child hurt in crash involving Reid’s son A 5-year-old is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City police say involved Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid.

The narrative goes on:

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevy Impala called his cousins for help. The cousins responded and parked their silver Chevy Traverse in front of (south of) the stranded Chevy Impala with their lights on. A white Ram Laramie Sport pickup was traveling on the entrance ramp, to get onto southbound I-435. That’s when the narrative states Britt Reid’s Ram pickup struck the left front of the stranded Impala. The pickup continued south and then collided with the rear of the stopped Chevrolet Traverse, according to the narrative. The Impala’s driver, who was sitting inside his vehicle, was not injured---neither was the driver of the Traverse. But the two children in the back of the Traverse were injured in the crash, the 5-year-old girl critically. A GoFundMe was set up for the young girl by her family. As of Monday morning, it had collected more than $300,000. The stated goal is $100,000. The girl remained critical as of Monday morning.

A police statement reads: