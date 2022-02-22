INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- School districts across the country and in the Kansas City metro have struggled the past two years to hire and retain bus drivers.
Local districts like Independence have had to put on multiple hiring events and offer special incentives, such as sign-on bonuses, to attract new drivers.
But while driver retention has been tough, one Independence driver has been on the road for 50 years, and isn't planning on stopping anytime soon.
Reporter Taylor Johnson has more on Carol Coulter, who says her interaction with students is the best part of her job:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.