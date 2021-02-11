KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Valentine's Day is around the corner but Americans are spending less this year amid the pandemic.

Spending is expected to be down more than $5 billion compared to last year according to the National Retail Federation.

American consumers are expected to spend $165 on average for Valentine’s Day. That's a $32 decline from 2020. Last year’s figures set a record, according to the NRF.

One major reason for the drop is more people are eating at home this year. The NRF says that 24% are planning a night out for Valentine’s Day, compared to 34% who said they were planning a night out last year. The NRF said that 46% are actively avoiding in-person dining amid the pandemic. 41% of people say they’re planning to have a “special” meal at home.