These gifts will help you say "I love you" this holiday.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Valentine's Day is around the corner but Americans are spending less this year amid the pandemic. 

Spending is expected to be down more than $5 billion compared to last year according to the National Retail Federation.

American consumers are expected to spend $165 on average for Valentine’s Day. That's a $32 decline from 2020. Last year’s figures set a record, according to the NRF.

One major reason for the drop is more people are eating at home this year. The NRF says that 24% are planning a night out for Valentine’s Day, compared to 34% who said they were planning a night out last year. The NRF said that 46% are actively avoiding in-person dining amid the pandemic. 41% of people say they’re planning to have a “special” meal at home.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.