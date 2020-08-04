KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The American Royal has decided to cancel the World Series of Barbecue scheduled for September 17-20, 2020 at Kansas Speedway.
“The health and safety of our participants, guests, volunteers and employees has always been our top priority,” said Glen Alan Phillips President/CEO, American Royal Association. “This was not the outcome any of us hoped for, but I am confident it is the right decision for the long-term continued success of the event in support of our charitable mission.”
Everyone who was registered will be given a full refund and the space that was reserved by the team will be available for the teams for the 2021 event. Teams should be receiving an email with details.
“Teams qualified for the Invitational in 2019, 2020 or 2021 (prior to July 1, 2021) will be automatically eligible for our 2021 Invitational.”
The World Series of Barbecue is tentatively scheduled for September 16-19, 2021.
