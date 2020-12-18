KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- American Airlines says it will be offering flights from Kansas City to Cancun beginning this weekend.
The flights will begin on Dec. 19, according to a news release from American Airlines.
Full news release:
American Airlines is offering customers in the Kansas City area direct access to warm weather this winter with nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico and its spectacular beaches, tropical jungles, unique culture and archaeological sites.
Starting Saturday, Dec. 19, American begins its seasonal service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Cancun International Airport (CUN).
American will operate its seasonal service from MCI-CUN on Saturdays through April 3 on an Airbus A319 or Boeing 737 aircraft.
American has a rich history with Mexico and recently announced its 27th destination in Mexico, Culiacan, which launches in March and will operate from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).
As part of its Clean Commitment, American covers every step of the travel experience to help keep customers and team members safe with a multi-layered approach focusing on clean airports and airplanes, touchless experiences, face covering requirements and hospital-grade HEPA filters on board our aircraft.
In addition to a rigorous cleaning program performed after every flight, American also uses a virus-killing electrostatic spray that kills 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria and remains effective for at least 7 days.
American continues to upgrade its Clean Commitment with the latest scientific data, input from infectious disease experts and government recommendations. For more information, visit our Newsroom.
