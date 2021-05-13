KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new list of the best barbecue cities in the states is bound to trigger some people in Kansas City.
Chef's Pencil ranked the top 20 cities for barbecue. New Orleans (first) and Oklahoma City (second) were ranked as the best cities for barbeque in America. St. Louis took the No. 8 spot.
With a score of 4.25, Charlotte, Wichita and Virginia Beach tied for third. Kansas City is listed at 39th place.
Wichita is a foodie paradise and BBQ is one of its trademark foods. The city’s restaurants average a score of 4.25, ranks just below Oklahoma City (4.26) and well ahead of state rival Kansas City (score 4.04). It’s one of the safest bets in the country for eating out, as all but one of its BBQ restaurants got great ratings (4 and above).
Chef's Pencil says they analyzed TripAdvisor ratings of all barbecue joints in the nation’s top 75 largest cities and ranked the cities based on their average rating.
We also ranked the cities by the number of BBQ places per capita, as well as those with the highest number of top-rated BBQ places (rating 4.5 and higher).
Overall, our team has analyzed 2,020 places offering BBQ on their menu that had at least 5 reviews. From the final rankings, we excluded cities with less than 10 BBQ restaurants within their city limits (BBQ joints outside the city limits were not included in our analysis.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.