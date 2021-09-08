AMC Theatres launches 'We Make Movies Better' campaign worth $25M

LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Leawood-based AMC Theatres has launched a new advertising campaign worth $25 million that features Nicole Kidman.
The "AMC Theaters. We Make Movies Better." campaign appears to be an effort to get people back into seats inside their theaters.
The campaign begins today in the U.S. on social media and online. Television ads will start on Sept. 12. The messaging will also be used by AMC-owned Odeon Cinema Group in nine European countries.
It can be viewed here.
Barkley, which is AMC's lead agency and is headquarters in Kansas City, conceived of and produced the campaign.
"It is the first such multi-media campaign in AMC’s 101-year history and believed to be the first of its kind ever in the history of U.S. cinema," a release from AMC states.
The commercials all were filmed at one of AMC’s newest theatres in greater Los Angeles.
"As we have said repeatedly of late, thanks to the billions of dollars we have raised this year, AMC is strong, and it is time for AMC to play on offense again," said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC. "This first-of-its-kind $25+ million national advertising campaign will reinforce what movie lovers in the United States and around the world know to be true, that at AMC Theatres 'We Make Movies Better.'"
He continued to say: "For more than a century, movie theatres have not only survived but thrived. Through all the changing times in the world, through prosperity and despair, through emerging technology and expanding entertainment options and despite repeated imminent threats to the cinema business over the decades, movie theatres have remained a vital part of the cultural fabric of our society the world over. Especially in recent years, AMC and other theatre chains have introduced sophisticated marketing programs to ensure our theatres are relevant. However, relying on ‘what’s always worked before,’ cinema operators have counted on others to undertake significant television advertising campaigns to drive audiences into our buildings. With all the change occurring in these uncharted waters in which we now navigate, we believe it is high time for an industry leader like AMC to go on television to remind today’s audiences of the magic that can only be found in a movie theatre and at AMC, with our big seats, our big sound and our big screens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.