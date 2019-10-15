LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A Leawood-based movie chain is going digital, entering the ever-growing streaming media market.

AMC Theatres launched their new On Demand service Tuesday, offering around 2,000 movies for purchase or rent.

In a release, company officials said they see the move as a way to reach into the homes of movies fans, especially members of the company’s Stubs affinity program.

“The addition of AMC Theatres On Demand, which extends our movie offerings for AMC Stubs members into their homes, makes perfect sense for AMC Theatres, for our studio partners and for our millions of movie-loving guests,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said.

The theater chain said they have made deals with “every major Hollywood studio” to provide digital rentals and purchases of both new titles and back catalogue items. They have also offered a launch special where users can get a buy or rent 1, get 3 free on titles from Lionsgate or Paramount Pictures.

This is the latest in a series of moves by AMC to expand their rewards program. Last summer, the company launched their Stubs A-List service offering subscribers access to three movies a week for around $20 per month.

The company offers two other types of Stubs memberships, including a free Insider tier, and is requiring membership for the new On-Demand service.

“With more than 20 million AMC Stubs households, and with our web site and smartphone apps already being visited hundreds of millions of times annually by movie fans, AMC Theatres is in a unique position to promote specific movies with greater personalization than has ever been possible before,” Aron explained. “Through the launch of AMC Theatres On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally.”

AMC is heading into a competitive marketplace with digital sales and rentals, with longtime players like Apple, Google and Vudu among those already in place.

A spokesperson told KCTV5 News that the company believes its existing connection with Stubs users coming to see movies in theaters will allow them to send them offers that better connect with those viewers preferences, keeping them competitive. Stubs members also earn reward points with their purchases.

The spokesperson noted that the move will not change the theatrical release windows for films, so AMC customers would not get movies any earlier than other digital services. The service is also only currently available on LG smart TVs, Roku devices, Windows & Mac computers and through the AMC app, though the company does have plans to add support for FireTV and AppleTV devices.