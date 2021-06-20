CENTERVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, an Amber Alert was issued in Missouri for two missing boys out of Centerville.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. at Highway 21 and Highway 72 in Centerville.
According to the MSHP, the suspect shot the children's mother and left with them in a vehicle.
They were last seen going southbound on Highway 21, from south of Centerville.
There were two possible vehicles one was a white Chevrolet truck and the other was a cream or ivory 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The two missing children were 7-year-old Grant Baker and 9-year-old Carter Baker.
The wanted adult was Jason Wayne Baker, 43. The MSHP said he was armed.
Later on Sunday, the MSHP said that the Amber Alert had been canceled and that the children had been located safe.
No further details are available at this time.
