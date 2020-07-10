KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has now issued an Amber Alert for a Kansas City, Kansas, 3-year-old reported missing Friday morning.
Officers say 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road Thursday evening.
Investigators said the child's father woke up at 6:30 a.m. and discovered that she was missing and that the back door to the home was open.
Police said the family told investigators they searched the area around the home then contacted officers around 8:30 a.m.
According to authorities, the child was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and purple or teal pajama bottoms.
Officers and fire crews were searching the area around the home Friday morning using search and rescue dogs as well as drones.
Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe the child was taken from the home. However at this time they have no known suspect and no known suspect vehicle.
Anyone with any information on the location of Olivia Ann Jansen is asked to call 911 or the KCK Police Department at 913-596-3000.
