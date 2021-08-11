UPDATE: At 4:45 p.m., agents with the KBI and local law enforcement confirmed this child was located safe and the suspect has been taken into custody.
"Law enforcement conducted a manhunt and with information provided by the residents of Fall River they located the child safely and arrested the suspect," the KBI said.
Previous coverage is below.
CHANUTE, KS (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Kansas girl who was taken by her father during a supervised visitation.
According to the authorities, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park in Chanute around 10:30 a.m.
They then went in an unknown direction.
Then, at 12:15 p.m., Jacob Senkbeil and Nina were seen in the 17500 block of Oak Wood Lane in Fall River.
There, the father made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement believe the child is "in imminent danger." Jacob is listed as a suspect.
The suspect left with Nina in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas license plate "852 FGX."
4:04 p.m. UPDATE: This vehicle was located without anyone inside in Fall River. Both Nina and Jacob Senkbeil are still missing.
Nina Senkbeil is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a white Tweety bird shirt with a pink design, blue and white Nike shorts, and pink and black Nike shoes.
Jacob Senkbeil is described as a 32-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a blue and orange baseball cap.
You are asked to call 911 immediately if you see Nina or the suspect.
