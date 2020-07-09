MIAMI, OK (KCTV) – Two Missouri children at the center of an Amber Alert issued Thursday are now safe and the suspect in their abduction is in custody.
Officials with the Missouri Highway Patrol said just after midnight Friday that 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron were located in safe condition in Miami, Oklahoma.
Troopers in McDonald County in southwest Missouri said the children had been taken by their mother, Hilda Melendez, who does not have custody. Authorities said Melendez was in custody.
The Investigators had tracked Melendez to Stroud, Oklahoma, where they found her vehicle and her mother. At that point investigators thought the Melendez and the children were on foot.
Authorities in McDonald County said Melendez had assaulted the woman who had been watching the children at their home before taking them out of state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.