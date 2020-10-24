LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: According to the authorities, the girls at the center of Saturday's Amber Alert are safe and Donald Ray Jackson Jr. has been taken into custody near Erick, Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of their troopers overhead Beckham County broadcasting a vehicle matching the description of the Amber Alert vehicle getting gas at the 26 mile marker of I-40. Two troopers then headed that way.
A short time later, Beckham County got a call from a truck driver that the vehicle was westbound at mile marker 7. A Port of Entry officer was at exit 7 and saw the vehicle go by.
He then got in got behind the Honda and activated his emergency lights. However, the vehicle kept going, took exit 5, and stopped.
The officer commanded Jackson to get out of the vehicle and he did.
Within two minutes of the stop, troopers and deputies arrived and helped take Jackson into custody.
The two girls were with him and are safe.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
Previous coverage from earlier today is below.
An Amber Alert has been issued after two boys were found dead in Leavenworth and two girls are missing.
According to the authorities, at 1:16 p.m. a 911 call was received from the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth. The caller, an adult who discovered the scene, said someone had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they found a homicide scene with two dead boys inside the residence and two missing girls. The sheriff's office believe they were 11 and 14 years old.
The missing girls are named Aven and Nora Jackson.
Aven is 3 years old. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
Nora is 7 years old. She has blond-brown hair and blue or hazel eyes.
The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson (Donald Ray Jackson Jr.). He is the father of all the children.
His vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Accord with the Kansas license plate of 266 MXB. The direction of travel is unknown.
He is 40 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Call 911 immediately if you see one of the missing children, the suspect, or the vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or I-800-KS-CRIME.
At 6:13 p.m., the authorities said they'd received calls of sightings in Joplin and several in Tulsa.
According to the authorities, an unrelated traffic stop of the suspect's vehicle was made on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma Border at about 12:35 p.m. As you'll note, that was before the 911 call was made.
The abducted children were in the vehicle when that stop was made.
It is now believed Jackson may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas, or Arkansas.
The Amber Alert has now been expanded to Oklahoma and Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.