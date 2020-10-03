Amber Alert issued after 16-year-old is abducted at Raytown gas station

Xaivon McKinsey returned home later on Saturday night.

 (MSHP)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: Just before 10 p.m., McKinsey reportedly returned to his residence according to the Raytown Police Department. 

This Amber Alert has been canceled. 

Raytown police said detectives are continuing to investigate "the circumstances of the incident."

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Previous coverage is below.

Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted at gunpoint a gas station in Raytown.

According to MSHP, the abduction happened at 7:56 p.m. at 9323 E. Highway 350 in Raytown, which is a QuikTrip.

The missing person is 16-year-old Xaivon McKinsey. He weighs 120 pounds and is 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The wanted parties are three unknown Black males. The authorities are looking for a Gray Chevrolet Malibu.

According to MSHP, the victim was abducted at gunpoint by the three men at the gas station and they then headed east.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

