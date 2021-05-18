LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A child is safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of Liberty, Missouri for a missing 10-month-old boy.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the child's mother and two armed male suspects had taken the child from his father.
Just before 10 p.m., Liberty police said the child had been found safe in Liberty.
They also said the suspect had been located.
Officers are continuing their active investigation, they said.
Previous coverage is below.
According to the Liberty Police Department, at 5:50 p.m. officers went to Liberty Heights Apartments (formerly the Westowne Apartments) in the 300 block of N. Withers to investigate a reported kidnapping.
The missing child is Car'mani Colston-Miller. He is described as a Black male who is 10 months old. He has short, curly, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and red sweatpants.
The authorities say the suspects are driving a white Chevrolet Silverado or GMC pickup truck with black aftermarket wheels. The license plate is unknown.
They were last seen going southbound on N. Withers Road.
One of the suspects is the child's mother, Ashley Haygood. She is described as a 31-year-old Black female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 154 pounds. She is from KCMO.
The two armed males with her are described as:
- A Black male -- reportedly known as Twanty -- with locks and armed with a firearm.
- An unknown Hispanic male armed with a knife.
The missing child's father had him at one of the apartments and these suspects showed up and took the child from him, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or 911.
