KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Amazon has submitted plans to Kansas City's Planning Department to build a store on the Country Club Plaza.
The new store would be built at 450 Nichols Road, the site of the former Tesla dealership that moved last year.
Amazon submitted plans on Oct. 5 to remodel the site at an anticipated cost of $700,000, but the documents do not go into detail on what kind of store Amazon wants to open.
Amazon has become a major player in brick-and-mortar stores recently, opening up stores such as Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star, which describes itself as having a selection "from toys and books to home goods and devices."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.