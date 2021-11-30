KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but the rush has just begun to now get a lot of those items to their recipients by Christmas.
Amazon locations in Kansas City are ramping up their efforts by looking for more hands on deck, hiring more people for seasonal, full-time and part-time work. And in the metro, those jobs are coming at between $17 and $21 an hour, with a sign-on bonus between $1,000 and $3,000.
Click here to see jobs available in the Kansas City area.
Reporter Taylor Johnson was live Tuesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kansas City, KS, with a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get all those packages out in time for the holidays:
