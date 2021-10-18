amazon warehouse pic.jpg

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Amazon is hiring over 1,000 workers this holiday season across Kansas City area facilities, with sign-on bonuses of us to $3,000, the company announced Monday morning.

The average starting pay for the positions is $18 an hour, with an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts and locations.

The holiday move is part of Amazon's overall initiative to hire 150,000 workers across the country. The jobs are across the company's customer fulfillment and delivery network. Some openings will include a process where applicants can receive a job offer immediately when they apply.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.