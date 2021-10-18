KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Amazon is hiring over 1,000 workers this holiday season across Kansas City area facilities, with sign-on bonuses of us to $3,000, the company announced Monday morning.
The average starting pay for the positions is $18 an hour, with an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts and locations.
The holiday move is part of Amazon's overall initiative to hire 150,000 workers across the country. The jobs are across the company's customer fulfillment and delivery network. Some openings will include a process where applicants can receive a job offer immediately when they apply.
