KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo experienced an “active code red situation” due to an elephant in an area where it should not be Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m., and the zoo was scheduled to close at 4 p.m.

Zoo spokesperson Sarah Gay said staffers had the animal confined and were taking “all needed steps to bring this situation to a safe resolution.”

About an hour later, the zoo gave the all clear. 

Officials told KCTV5 News that the elephant appeared to be attempting to climb a wall.

No guest were in any danger and the elephant was returned back to its enclosure.  

