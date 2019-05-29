KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo experienced an “active code red situation” due to an elephant in an area where it should not be Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m., and the zoo was scheduled to close at 4 p.m.
Zoo spokesperson Sarah Gay said staffers had the animal confined and were taking “all needed steps to bring this situation to a safe resolution.”
We are currently in an active code red situation with an elephant in an area it should not be. No one is any immediate danger and we are taking all needed steps to bring this situation to a safe resolution. We will update you as information becomes available.— Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) May 29, 2019
About an hour later, the zoo gave the all clear.
We are ALL CLEAR. The elephant has returned safely, without incident to his barn.— Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) May 29, 2019
Officials told KCTV5 News that the elephant appeared to be attempting to climb a wall.
No guest were in any danger and the elephant was returned back to its enclosure.
