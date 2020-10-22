WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- According to a county commissioner, there are now five ballot drop box locations in Wyandotte County.
County Commissioner Melissa Brune Bynum made a Facebook post listing the locations.
She said there were only two originally, then four more were ordered. However, one of them was damaged, so it can't be used.
The five locations are as follows:
- Election Office: 850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
- Unified Government City Hall: 701 N 7th St, Kansas City, KS 66101
- West Wyandotte Library: 1737 N 82nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66112
- Bonner Springs City Library: 201 N Nettleton Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012
- Edwardsville City Hall: 690 S 4th St, Edwardsville, KS 66111
All five of the boxes have installed and are functioning.
