MISSION, KS (KCTV) – A low-cost rehab clinic for people fighting or recovering from cancer is now open in Mission, KS.
Physical therapist and oncology rehab specialist Gaby Miller offers one-on-one treatment to those with a cancer diagnosis.
Miller said the life goals of each patient direct the treatment. She said some people want to gain strength to go back to work, others want to be able to use the restroom independently.
“Keeping them happy, keeping them independent, and keeping them in control of what they want to be control of makes a huge difference in this population,” she said.
Each session is offered at $40. Miller said she never wants cost to be a barrier to her resources. If people can’t afford the price, Miller will work out a different payment plan with them.
“Yes, I need money to survive, I’m aware of it. These patients need [the therapy],” she said. “The financial toxicity cancer patients go through is horrible.”
Funding for the clinic comes from Alexander’s Journey Cancer Rehab Foundation.
Alexander Goodwin, the University of Kansas Cancer Center’s 13-year-old patient from the United Kingdom, created the non-profit to give back to the Kansas City community that supported him through treatments.
Goodwin came to the University of Kansas Health System in 2016 with a diagnosis of Ewing Sarcoma. Doctors in the UK estimated he had months to live. KU orthopedic oncologist surgeons replaced his femur with a “growing” prosthetic bone and continue to provide treatments nearly five years later.
Miller teamed up with Goodwin to fulfill her life-long goal of creating accessible care for cancer survivors and their caregivers.
Miller’s sister died from the same diagnosis Goodwin had when the two girls were young, living in Costa Rica.
“I mean this is my dream job. Having a nonprofit was my dream job,” she said.
The majority of the equipment in the new clinic is from donations. Miller said people sent supplies and monetary donations for nearly everything the clinic needs.
Donations came from across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Costa Rica. Miller said she knows who sent each item and thinks about the donor every time a client uses it.
“This is their clinic. They built this. I’m just a bridge,” Miller said.
Miller has three clients and currently has space in her schedule for up to nine.
