KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Preliminary reports indicate that Alaska Airlines flight 411, which was headed from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City just before 4 p.m. after a disruptive passenger approached or attempted to enter the cockpit.
Alaska Airlines said the passenger was “combative” and “unruly.” They said the passenger threatened crew members and, at one point, threatened the safety of the aircraft.
The passenger was restrained as the 737 was diverted. The plane landed without incident.
The passenger was then taken into custody by law enforcement.
The federal authorities have been notified, which is standard. Crew members are being interviewed about the incident.
The flight is scheduled to continue to LAX soon.
There are 177 passengers and six crew members on the flight.
KCTV5 News has reached out to KCI to more information and is sending a crew to the airport to gather more details about this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.