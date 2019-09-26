Alaska Airlines flight 411, which was headed from JFK to LAX, diverted to KCI this afternoon after a disruptive passenger approached or attempted to enter the cockpit.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Preliminary reports indicate that Alaska Airlines flight 411, which was headed from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City just before 4 p.m. after a disruptive passenger approached or attempted to enter the cockpit.

Alaska Airlines said the passenger was “combative” and “unruly.” They said the passenger threatened crew members and, at one point, threatened the safety of the aircraft.

The passenger was restrained as the 737 was diverted. The plane landed without incident.

The passenger was then taken into custody by law enforcement. 

The federal authorities have been notified, which is standard. Crew members are being interviewed about the incident. 

The flight is scheduled to continue to LAX soon. 

There are 177 passengers and six crew members on the flight. 

KCTV5 News has reached out to KCI to more information and is sending a crew to the airport to gather more details about this incident.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.