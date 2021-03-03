KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet in downtown Kansas City is closing.
Their iconic location on Main Street opened a century ago. After an extensive rehab, it was brought back to life, but the pandemic forced the theater to close temporarily in March.
"Nearly a year later, we’re incredibly sad to tell you that because of the ongoing impact of COVID, we will not be reopening Mainstreet," the company posted on Facebook Wednesday.
Here is their full statement:
Last March, we temporarily closed Mainstreet along with every other Alamo Drafthouse location. Nearly a year later, we’re incredibly sad to tell you that because of the ongoing impact of COVID, we will not be reopening Mainstreet.
Opened a century ago this October, the theater has so much history in its walls, having hosted the likes of Cab Calloway, Charlie Chaplin, and the Marx Brothers. We’re honored to have been its custodian for the past nine years.
To our team members past and present, our endless thanks and gratitude. It’s been your passion, hard work, and dedication that made Mainstreet a unique and wonderful home for film lovers in Kansas City. To our guests in the Kansas City area – thank you so much for your support over the years.
