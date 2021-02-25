TOPEKA, KS (AP/KCTV) -- A series of collisions on Interstate 70 in Topeka claimed the life of a Kansas woman.
The crash happened on Wednesday when large metal pipes fell from a truck.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the pipes came off a truck and fell over a barrier wall into oncoming traffic.
One pipe hit an SUV and then landed on top of a vehicle driven by Brooke Rees, of Manhattan.
Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was unable to stop and hit Rees' vehicle.
She died at the scene. None of the other six drivers and eight passengers involved in the crash were injured.
