GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

TOPEKA, KS (AP/KCTV) -- A series of collisions on Interstate 70 in Topeka claimed the life of a Kansas woman.

The crash happened on Wednesday when large metal pipes fell from a truck. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the pipes came off a truck and fell over a barrier wall into oncoming traffic.

One pipe hit an SUV and then landed on top of a vehicle driven by Brooke Rees, of Manhattan.

Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was unable to stop and hit Rees' vehicle.

She died at the scene. None of the other six drivers and eight passengers involved in the crash were injured.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.