KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The air conditioning is back on at Gabriel Tower Wednesday evening!

KCTV5 News learned on Monday the air conditioning at Gabriel Tower had been on and off since April.

The residents started to protest and said they would not stop until the air conditioning was fixed. But they were not only protesting not having working air conditioning, they brought attention to other issues like bed bugs and roaches.

The health department says since January, they had been out to the complex seven times, but tenants still felt they were not being heard.

On Wednesday evening, KC Tenants posted on their Facebook page that after three weeks with no air conditioning, it is finally on and working.