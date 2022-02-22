KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you find yourself missing the winter weather this July, Air Canada has you covered.
The airline announced Tuesday its plan to bring back direct flight between Kansas City and Toronto.
The route had been canceled during the early days of Covid-19. But as international travel begins to recover, the airline has decided to bring back several international routes like Montreal to Nashville, Toronto to St. Louis, and Calgary to New York.
Daily service with Air Canada between Toronto and Kansas City will begin July 1.
