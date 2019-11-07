PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police shooting in rural northwest Pettis County in which the two agencies involved have competing details of what exactly happened.
Pettis County Sheriff's Office deputies and a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded Tuesday night to a disturbance at a home in a rural part of the county near La Monte. The man inside the home, Jay P. Messer, 58, came outside with a gun.
A release from the Sheriff's Office states deputies had shots fired at them, so they returned fire, killing Messer at the scene.
A statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the same series of events, but does not mention deputies and the trooper taking fire. It instead says Messer ignored orders to drop his gun, and law enforcement fired on him because they feared for their lives.
A spokesman for the highway patrol's Troop A---who is investigating, along with the Pettis County Sheriff's Office---said they have no indication that the man fired shots at police and don't know where that detail came from with the Sheriff's Office, although they continue to investigate. He did not rule out the possibility that shots could have been fired, and said the purpose of the investigation is to be accurate about the facts and circumstances of the fatal shooting.
The spokesman said even if shots were not fired at deputies, lethal use of force policy could still have been followed, because Messer exited the home in a menacing manner with a firearm, and refused to drop the weapon.
Update: The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the @MSHPTrooperDDCC & the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. @SheriffBond #MSHP pic.twitter.com/Hz8o9Hu1Ig— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.