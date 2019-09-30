Attorney General William Barr

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - U.S Attorney General William Barr is coming to Kansas later this week while still embroiled in the current controversy surrounding the White House and calls to Ukraine.

Barr has been invited by Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and will attend events in Topeka and Wichita on Wednesday.

Barr has been under increased scrutiny since a summary of a July call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine was released last week.

In the summary, Trump said Barr would be getting in touch with the Ukrainians about a possible investigation into the business of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Moran spokesperson Tom Brandt said details of the events Wednesday are still be determined by the Department of Justice and the senator’s office.

