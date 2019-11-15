KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time since the USDA announced it was coming to Kansas City, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue came to visit on Friday.
His office called KCTV5 News for a sit-down interview to talk about the move, aid for farmers and the turmoil on Capitol Hill.
“If you were in the White House, you wouldn’t realize from the president’s actions that anything is going on,” Perdue told KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney.
However, President Donald Trump’s Twitter shows otherwise.
The president posted several right after KCTV5’s interview with Perdue, reiterating his claim the impeachment hearings are a witch hunt and focusing on Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Perdue says the president is working on issues outside of the hearings.
“What happens on the Hill is not his responsibility. The one thing that needs to happen on the Hill that hasn’t is the USMCA trade agreement pass, and that’s what we’re calling for is pass the USMCA trade agreement,” Perdue said.
While the USMCA languishes on Capitol Hill, the very pubic battle between the United States and China finds American farmers in the cross fire.
“I believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel. As you know, we’re in discussions with China now. The president has continued to address them. He’s used tariffs as a tool to bring China to the table,” Perdue said.
Perdue says the issues with China started long before Trump was elected, but he doesn’t shy away from the impacts of the trade war.
“No doubt there is stress out there. There’s been stress based on five or six years of declining prices. Many people like to attribute that to the trade or tariff issues, that’s not the case,” he said. “It’s tough on the farm. But farmers know it’s been tough all their life and their careers. But they’re resilient, they’re tough and they’re productive and they’re going to keep going.”
U.S. farmers are all those things, but bankruptcies are rising. The Farm Bureau says over the last 12 months, there were 37 in Kansas and eight in Missouri.
