KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - With nearly 1,500 arrests around the United States in a little more than a month, federal authorities say Operation: Legend is already a success.
Attorney General William Barr was in Kansas City Wednesday to give an update on the task force, which is operating in nine cities are launch in here last month.
The June 29 murder of Kansas City 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro sparked a $78 million federal multi-agency effort, operation legend to reduce violent crime.
As a part of this task force, more than 1,000 federal agents from the DEA, U.S. Marshals, ATF and FBI have been in nine cities since July.
Speaking at a press conference with Taliferro's parents, FBI officials, U.S. attorneys and Kansas City police chief Rick Smith, Barr offered the arrest in LeGend's case and others as examples of how the effort is working.
“So far, the federal-state task forces involved in Operation Legend have made almost 1,500 arrests. Many of those arrests are for violent state crimes, including more than 90 homicides, like LeGend Taliferro’s,” Barr said. “That’s more than 90 suspected killers who might still be on the streets without Operation Legend, and in many cities the operation is just getting started.”
Charon Powell, Taliferro’s mother, thanked the assembled officers for their work.
"I just want to say thank you for everyone who had a hand in solving my son's case,” Powell said. “I also want to thank the community because I know for a fact we had a lot of tips in my son's case.”
Barr noted there has been 18 homicide arrests in Kansas City with 43 people charged with federal crimes including illegal guns and armed robbery.
Just in the last month, the clearance rate in at the Kansas City Police Department has increased from 34% to 45%. KCPD data shows out of 124 homicides this year, 17 cases have been referred to the prosecutor to seek charges.
"These arrests make a difference and it will make a difference in our overall crime rate in Kansas City,” Smith said. “You know when we started this, I said it's not about the agents that came here, it's about the violence that's occurring, and what we want is for the violence to subside."
Investigators say a number of homicides can start as a simple argument before escalating to a horrible situation. The KCPD was the first department in country to have social workers like Trena Miller on staff. Miller, who works out of the East Division. said that last year they assisted more than 1,800 people.
“We get all our referrals from KCPD officers,” she explained. “They identify people who need us when they go out on calls for service, we’re often in the cars with them to provide that key assistance face to face.”
The department has one social worker at the six patrol divisions. They assist with anything from jobs, transportation, housing and conflict resolution.
“We help them get set up with things like trauma services, conflict resolution, just anything we can do to help reduce the risk of retaliation,” Miller said.
And as police deal with an increase of mental illness, homelessness and drug addiction, the attorney general says his department will remain focused on taking the bad guys off the streets.
“Let’s attack the root causes versus those who are actually committing crimes,” Barr said. “It can’t be a dichotomy because none of efforts to rehab communities can bear fruit in an atmosphere of bloodshed.”
Originally introduced as an operation that would end in September, Barr said Wednesday efforts to reduce crime will continue until the streets are safer, but those gathered Wednesday stressed authorities need the public’s help.
“This is just the beginning,” Powell said. “Yes, I'm beginning to get justice for my son, but I also want to make sure I help everyone out that I can so we can get justice for you all also."
