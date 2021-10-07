RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown C-2 School District has confirmed that it is looking into an allegation of misconduct after students and parents with the volleyball team raised concerns.
The district sent the following statement to KCTV5 News of Thursday:
"The Raytown C-2 School District takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and holds our coaches and staff to high professional and ethical standards.
We remain committed to upholding Board policy and working directly with staff, students and families to ensure the integrity of our investigations.
The District is currently investigating concerns raised by parents and students on the Raytown South High School varsity volleyball team and will take appropriate actions based on our findings in accordance with Board policy."
