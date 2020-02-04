KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With thousands of people attending the parade, a big question will be, “is there a place to use the restroom?”
The amount of portable restrooms was a problem in 2015 for the Royals parade, so the city has increased the amount for the Chiefs parade.
Kansas City Sports Commission CEO Kathy Nelson says officials have learned a lot from the Royals parade when it came to portable restrooms. Therefore, they’ve increased the number from 200 to 700 total facilities.
“Last time Porta Johns were placed close to the route. This time, we’re moving them a block off. So if you need to go, look behind you, not towards the parade route,” Nelson said.
But is that enough? KCTV5 News asked the CEO of the company providing the portable restrooms.
“Because of the duration, I feel like the number is accurate,” Gary Springer, CEO of Outdoor Restrooms LLC, said.
Springer says really any more than 700 units wouldn’t be feasible for an event this short and this quick. With 700 restrooms and the potential for a million people, that’s one potty for every 1,438 people.
Springer says the porta potties can handle it.
“They’re about 65 gallons, they’re designed to take quite a bit,” Springer said.
He just has one added request.
“Please don’t get on top of them,” Springer said. "Stay off of them, because it will break the roofs. We did see that happen at the Royals parade."
