OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- After a house party ended in gunfire in Overland Park, the police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who is believed to have information that could help their investigation.
Police said they are still investigating an incident where shots were fired in the 6400 block of W. 151st St. on Saturday, May 1 around 11 p.m.
As such, the police are trying to identify a person who was in the home around the time of the incident and is believed to have information related to the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 913-344-8750.
For previous coverage of the incident that police are investigating, click here: Overland Park neighborhood concerned after house party ends in gunfire
