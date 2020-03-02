KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As the weather gets nicer more people are taking advantage of dog parks. A vet KCTV5 News spoke with says you shouldn't be worried about catching the virus from your pet, but, mutation can change things.
Whittney Clemmons is dog sitting for her family and took their dog to the park for some fresh air. She says the coronavirus is something she worries about.
"I don't want to get the germs, I don't want to get the animals to get it either," Clemmons said.
Coronavirus is a disease found in dogs and birds all the time. The COVID-19 strain we've been reporting on this year is different.
"Usually the variety that will effect one species is pretty much specific to that species. So, it doesn't cross species that often,” Owner and Director of Westwood Animal Hospital, Dr. Wayne Hunthausen said. "There's no evidence right now that that virus can be transmitted to pets and from pets to people or vice versa. That said, it's a new strain and we're still learning about that virtually every day."
USA Today reports a coronavirus patient's dog in Hong Kong tested "weak" positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. Hunthausen says there's no need to worry right now. But scientists are still studying how long the virus can last on the surface of an animal.
"If you allowed your pet to run around the neighborhood or somebody comes over and pets the dog and then touches their mouth or eyes it's possible the virus could be transmitted that way," Hunthausen said.
Dog owners like Ana Papikyan say they'll tackle problems as they come.
"I know that it's obviously a concern for everybody right now, but me being who I am, I don't necessarily want to live in fear, especially if it's something I don't know is going to happen," Papikyan said.
Papikyan says she'll go to the hospital if she needs to, but she's not staying home.
The vet KCTV5 News spoke to says if you do get coronavirus, stay away from your pets while you're in quarantine, just to be safe.
