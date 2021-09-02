INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- After being canceled last year, the SantaCaliGon Festival is underway in Independence.
Masks are not required for the festival, other large outdoor events, or indoors in Independence.
In a 4-2 vote on Aug. 16, city leaders voted against a mask mandate. On Monday Aug. 30, the City of Independence issued a COVID-19 exposure warning to all who attended the Aug. 16 city council meeting because an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.
The SantaCaliGon carnival started at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. The festival officially opens with vendors and music starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 3.
Masks are encouraged under the city's Public Health Advisory because there will be a large number of people from different households.
“We’ve got 250 vendors this year. We know it's going to be a big year because people are so anxious to get out,” said Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak. “It's a family event. There's something for mom and dad, grandpa, the kids and the grandkids to do. That's really why we put so much effort and our committee worked so hard to make this festival happen.”
The Independence tradition continues with more than 18 bands who will perform on two stages spread out over the four-day festival. The event will hold several competitions and offer carnival food.
“We are absolutely telling people to be responsible. Be respectful of not only themselves but the people around them,” Lesnak said. “If you need to wear a mask, remember you're not protecting yourself; you are protecting those people who are walking by you or sitting by you at the concert. We want a safe event. We're glad it's an outdoor event.”
The City of Independence Health Department will be at the event each day offering vaccines at the corner of Main and Truman from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They'll also be offering them from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday.
The first 50 people to receive the vaccine will receive a VIP wristband for the event.
Festival hours:
- Friday, September 3rd 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
- Saturday, September 4th 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
- Sunday, September 5th 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
- Monday, September 6th 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Carnival hours:
- Thursday, September 2nd 5:00 pm - midnight
- Friday, September 3rd 12:00 pm - midnight
- Saturday, September 4th 10:00 am - midnight
- Sunday, September 5th 10:00 am - midnight
- Monday, September 6th 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
