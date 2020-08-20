OLATHE, KS. (KCTV/AP) --- After five months of being closed due to the coronavirus, the major movie theaters chains in the U.S. are starting to reopen.
That includes Leawood-based AMC Theatres, the largest theater company in the nation.
KCTV5's Nathan Vickers visited the Olathe Dine In Studio 28.
It is one of 113 AMC locations to open nationwide, touting retro movies and retro pricing and strict sanitary policies to entice audiences back to theaters. Many were eager to get back to the theaters, although for most the 15 cent tickets were the main draw.
The pandemic strained movie theaters across the country and AMC has been through a series of layoffs and other cost cutting measures this summer.
Each theater is open at 40 percent capacity and masks are required during the show. AMC is also limiting refills on concessions to minimize the spread of germs.
After opening day, back catalog films will cost $5 a ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.