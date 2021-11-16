INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Gay conversion therapy for minors was banned Monday night in Independence, on the City Council's third try at outlawing the practice.
Previous efforts have been marred by language in the measure that some were concerned could limit therapists and counselors who are legitimately trying to help someone without trying to convert them away from homosexuality.
After the ordinance's language was re-tooled, the proposal passed unanimously Monday night with a cheer from the crowd that had gathered to watch the Council meeting.
Under the new ordinance, a licensed therapist in Independence can be prosecuted if they try to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity. Anyone convicted of breaking the measure could be fined up to $500.
City prosecutor Mitch Langford admitted that the ordinance would be difficult to prosecute in real-world practice.
"You're not going to get the State of Missouri to pass anything like this anytime soon, so it's going to be up to the municipalities, and it's a very powerful message to send regarding out stance as a city," Langford said.
The ordinance states that conversion therapy is ineffective and dangerous, and that being gay or transgendered is not an illness or a shortcoming. It defines conversion therapy as any practice or treatment used to change or eliminate behaviors like attractions, feelings or behaviors based on a person's sexual orientation.
The measure comes about a month after Prairie Village also banned conversion therapy. Other local municipalities that have also passed bans include Roeland Park, Kansas City and North Kansas City.
