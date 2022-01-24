KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tickets to see the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line went on sale Monday morning online.
Jackson County taxpayers got first crack at the available tickets, starting at 8 a.m. Fans taking advantage of that presale opportunity had to use a credit card with a billing ZIP code within Jackson County.
Season ticketholders were the next group able to buy tickets, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets went on sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m.
All tickets can be bought online at Chiefs.com
From the Chiefs organization:
Delivery of all tickets to the AFC Championship Game will be mobile-only and there is a six-ticket limit per purchaser. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for AFC Championship Game tickets.
Parking passes for the AFC Championship Game are also on sale at www.chiefs.com. As has been the case all season long, all parking is mobile-entry only, so fans must purchase parking passes online in advance as payment will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. Fans should visit www.chiefs.com/parking/ to purchase their parking passes in advance and to plan their parking and tailgating experiences.
Game time is Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner of that game will play in Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against the winner of next Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.