KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As the nation comes together for protests in all 50 states over racial injustice, some people may be looking for ways to show support. Advocates say they can help by supporting black-owned businesses.
The focus on racial injustice in this country has people taking a closer look at the racial wealth gap. The Brookings Institute says the median wealth for white families is about 10 times higher than the wealth of a black family.
Advocates say a long history of systemic racism often makes it harder for black people to start their own businesses and sustain them. On top of that, local businesses are still hurting from COVID-19, too.
To help, advocates say people can make a conscious effort to support black businesses. There have been lists of these businesses circulating on social media.
There is also an app for that. Kansas City non-profit Black Privilege runs an app to connect the community with black-owned businesses. The app is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.
“Through supporting us Black Privilege as a non-profit, through getting the app and interacting with black businesses and directly supporting black business you’re putting your money where your mouth is,” Black Privilege Executive Director Austin Taylor said.
For the last week, Issac Collins, owner of Yogurtini, has been seeing a boost in business.
“I think it’s very important to support Black business because you’re showing your solidarity,” Collins said. “But also as many people that support us, there’s also customers we are losing because we may be speaking out for social and racial injustice and that’s a shame.”
Advocates say injustices should not be looked at as political because it’s a matter of moral values.
“Obviously we’re fighting for the right thing to do we want to fight for justice and equality, for all people to be treated equal,” Collins said. “If you don’t want to call it Black Lives Matter or you don’t want to support this or that just do what is right.“
Business owners also say it helps when customers leave reviews of their restaurant or store. Yelp is a working on a way to identify black businesses in their app, too.
