INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The case of an Independence man charged with murdering his girlfriend while he was out on bond after already shooting her six times is raising questions about how to balance the safety of a victim in clear danger and a suspects’ rights.

Prosecutors already had charges filed against Charles Goforth after they said he shot his 54-year-old Sylvia Williams six times in front of her then 12-year-old granddaughter back on November 1.

Goforth was booked into an Indiana jail for attempted murder but was released after posting 10 percent of his $80,000 bond.

Then, on January 30, just 90 days after the shooting, prosecutors said Goforth drove from Independence back to Indian and shot Williams five more times, killing her.

A search warrant filed in Missouri shows that Indiana investigators pinged Goforth’s cell phone and saw him traveling the 500 miles back toward the Independence house he was living in after the shooting.

Independence police officers and US Marshals moved into position to try and arrest Goforth as he drove west on I-70, eventually taking him into custody in a QuikTrip parking lot.

Hearing cases like this is difficult for Hope House Chief Operating Officer Ilene Shehan.

“It's heartbreaking, it's disgusting. It's 2020 - we've come so far yet we still have so far to go,” Shehan told KCTV5 News.

She explained that in Jackson County lethality assessments are used to evaluate the likelihood of an abuser to murder the victim. Then victims are offered assistance from domestic violence prevention groups and other agencies to try to protect them.

When it comes to domestic violence, Shehan believes there is never one correct answer. She said a human trafficking and domestic violence task force is looking into multiple issues including bond amounts and bond restrictions for suspected abusers. She also noted that she knows law enforcement officer are discouraged by the revolving-door nature of some of these cases.

“I have officers who tell me, ‘Well, I arrested him and by the time I got back from Quiznos, he was over there again, and I got another call,” Shehan said, adding that it’s important for judges, prosecutors, police, advocates and victims to address danger by assessing the domestic violence component of violent situations.

“A domestic violence homicide is something we can predict,” she told KCTV5 News. “We can if we are all working together do something to keep the victim safe.”

If you are someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can call the National Domestic Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or get resources at TheHotline.org.