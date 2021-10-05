KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ernest Johnson was executed for the 1994 murders of Mary Bratcher, Fred Jones and Mabel Scruggs at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.
Johnson’s attorneys argued that Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison and should not be executed because he was intellectually disabled.
“Every expert that has testified, that has undertaken an intellectual disability examination of him has testified he is intellectually disabled,” Johnson’s attorney Assistant Federal Public Defender Jeremy Weis said Monday.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Johnson’s attorneys requests for a stay of execution. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, advocates that oppose the death penalty gathered near 39th and Troost in Kansas City.
“I’m here to stand for life and stopping executions,” Cathleen Burnett said. “It’s not to say people don’t deserve punishment. The death penalty is the most extreme. It’s irreversible and sometimes we have made mistakes in Missouri.”
Bob Ronan with the Kansas City Section Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said he was saddened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision but not shocked.
“Why wouldn’t you cry when you have a guy that probably has the intellect of a sixth grader have something stuck in his arm and his life drained out of him?” Ronan said.
“That’s a life. His life matters too and the next person that is on death row, their life matters too,” Rose Rone said while holding a sign during the execution watch in Kansas City.
“In no way does it wipe away the crime but can they coexist?” advocate Peggy Mulvihill asked. “Can you commit a crime and can we responsibly take care of you as human being until the end of your life to make sure you don’t commit another crime but make sure you are behind bars?"
Members of the crowd said they plan to keep pushing for change to end the death penalty following Johnson’s execution.
One woman at the execution watch read the names of the three victims Johnson was convicted of killing in 1994 at a Casey’s General Store in Columbia, including manager Mary Bratcher and employees Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones. The group prayed for their families and Johnson.
A relative of one of the victims said they are real victims. They posted on social media that their relative died a violent death and was beaten so badly that they were missing part of their frontal lobe.
Governor Mike Parson said in statement Monday, “Mr. Johnson's claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court.”
The Missouri Department of Corrections released an image of Johnson’s final statement. It said:
“I am soory and have remorse for what I do. I want to say that I love my family and friends, I am thankful of all that my lawer has done for me. They made me feel love as if I was family to them. I love them all. For all the people that has prayed for me I thank them from the bottom of my. I love the Lord with all my heart and soul. If I am executed I no were I am going to heaven. Becaus I ask him to forgive me God everone. whit respect Ernest L Johnson.”
According to a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, four relatives representing all three victims were present. Johnson’s witnesses included relatives and his attorney. Relatives did not speak following the execution. Fifty-nine demonstrators gathered near the prison grounds.
