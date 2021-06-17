INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence announced Thursday the Adventure Oasis Water Park will close on Friday, June 18. The Park will reopen on Saturday, June 19, with new operating practices and residency requirements.
“We have seen record-breaking attendance over the first two-weeks of operations this year, with wait times of up to an hour and a half to enter the park,” Assistant City Manager Adam Norris said. “This overcrowding is putting a significant strain on the facility and Park staff. The number of discipline and security issues has also risen dramatically, with one happening almost every day the Park has been opened.”
On Saturday, June 19, patrons purchasing single-day tickets or punch passes will be required to provide proof of residency including a valid ID such as a driver’s license or school issued ID for students within the Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage or Raytown School Districts. Non-residents living outside of Independence city limits who have previously purchased season passes will also be admitted. Current punch-pass holders will be allowed to use the remainder of their visits. For the duration of this season single-day tickets, punch passes, and season passes will only be sold to residents of Independence.
The Park is open 12-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 4th of July. Twilight ticket sales have been discontinued until further notice.
For more information visit indep.us/adventureoasis.
