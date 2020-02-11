NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the largest non-profit health systems in the nation is cutting ties with Cerner.
AdventHealth tells KCTV5 News that they have made the business decision to transition over the next few years management of its electronic health records and revenue cycle management system to another supplier, Epic.
AdventHealth’s work to transition to Epic will begin in March. It encompasses more than 1,200 care sites across the health system and is expected to be completed in about three years.
"The shift is expected to take up to five years and Cerner is committed to working closely with AdventHealth to continue delivering superior healthcare technology solutions throughout the transition," the company said in a written statement.
It's not clear right now how this will impact the North Kansas City-based health IT company.
“Our journey to become a consumer-focused clinical company requires a fully connected network throughout our entire enterprise,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth. “Connecting our network with a robust, integrated health record platform will give our caregivers access to the clinical information they need at the point of care and ultimately advance our consumer promises through a more seamless experience for those we serve.”
For more than 40 years, Wisconsin-based Epic has developed software that keeps the patient at the center. More than 250 million patients currently have an electronic record in Epic.
AdventHealth is a faith-based, non-profit healthcare system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, that operates facilities within nine states across the United States.
The Adventist Health System was rebranded AdventHealth on Jan. 2, 2019.
The company has 45 hospital campuses, more than 8,200 licensed beds in nine states, and serves more than five million patients annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.