OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Advance voting for the primary election begins in Johnson County on Saturday.
Eight locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voters can cast their vote at any location.
Advance voting will continue through next week at all eight locations. A full list of locations and hours is below:
1. Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe
- Saturday, July 24 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, July 26 – Friday, July 30 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, August 2 8 a.m. – Noon
2. Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
3. Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park
- Saturday, July 24 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, July 26 – Friday, July 30 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, August 2 8 a.m. – noon
4. Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
5. Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
6. New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
7. Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
8. Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee
- Saturday, July 24 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, July 26 – Friday, July 30 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, August 2 Closed
The primary election is not a countywide election. Only six jurisdictions and 60% of registered voters are included in the election.
• City of Edgerton, Mayor
• City of Lenexa, City Council, Wards 3 & 4
• City of Merriam, City Council, Ward 2
• City of Olathe, City Council, At-Large & Ward 3
• City of Overland Park, Mayor and City Council, Wards 1, 2, 4, & 5
• Olathe School District, Board Member, District 3
Two candidates from each contest will advance to the general election in November. Sample ballots are available at voter.jocoelection.org.
Voters can also cast their vote by mail. The deadline to apply to receive a ballot by mail is Tuesday, July 27. Applications are available at voter.jocoelection.org.
Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 3. There will be 92 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.