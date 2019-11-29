KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some families are skipping the mall this Black Friday and heading to the shelter instead.
Starting today, you can help clear KC Pet Project shelters by finding the perfect pet for half price.
Sometimes it’s hard for a reporter to concentrate with a cute cat in their lap. Thankfully, the cats and dogs were ready for their closeups today. Staff with KC Pet Project hope a little TV time will convince the right family to come adopt them.
“Some things we try to avoid during the holiday season is pets being given as gifts, especially surprise gifts,” said Katie Grissum, Communications and Design Coordinator KC Pet Project. “We would love for the whole family to be a part of the process. We go through an interview to see what is compatible for you.”
That’s exactly what one family did for 5-year-old Cooper, who had a cat at the top of his Christmas wish list.
“We were looking for an animal for him and we are leaving with two,” Chelsea Collins said with a laugh. “He is so excited. It’s Christmas.”
Dozens of hopeful pet owners made that meaningful connection today with a pet in need of a home. You could see foster families help dogs into cars and head to their new permanent homes.
At KC Pet Project empty cages are a true sign of a successful Black Friday.
But the smiles are what it is all about. “It warms our hearts,” Grissum said. “It really does.” “What kid wouldn't be happy to come home with a new best friend?” she said.
The Black Friday Half Price Adoption Special is sponsored by Petco Foundation and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1 at KC Pet Project’s three adoption centers.
Puppies, kittens, and specialty breeds are excluded from the special.
