KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This is the last First Friday of the year that the Crossroads Community Association will help orchestrate.
Despite that, there are still First Fridays that will run all-year long.
Tonight, you might notice a some differences.
Instead of being on the street, they are moving the event's art vendors into the alleys in the Crossroads District.
That’s just one of a few changes for the last First Friday that have been put in place to improve safety and security after the fatal shooting that happened at the First Friday in August.
“We are going to try and have all activities close at around 9 and be gone by 10,” said Jeff Owens, Vice President of the Crossroads Community Association and Chair of First Friday Events.
“The food trucks are at a different area this time,” he added. “They’re between Cherry and Holmes on 18th Street.”
Depending on where you are standing, that could be as much as an eight-block walk away.
When KCTV5 News asked both the vendors and food trucks about their new homes, we had two completely different answers.
“It’s just hard with food trucks in Kansas City to make some money,” said Maurice with Catch & Release Fried Fish & BBQ. “Now it’s all it is. No more Westport. No more Power & Light. Now, no more Crossroads. Nowhere to make money at night.”
“I think it adds to the local artistry,” said Megan Pannell who works for Vendor Jax Henry. “The local people get their inspirations and I love the whole vibe down here.”
The folks at the food trucks did mention lately the vibe at First Fridays have not been the same, but luckily for the food trucks, event officials said they have a new spot in store for them next year.
All the changes for today will continue to be in place next year.
