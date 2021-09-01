KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced his plan to start round two of the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) by recommending $6,239,931 in additional funding.
The grant money received from the federal government would be used to continue helping eligible households in Jackson County (outside of Kansas City) that aren’t able to pay current and past due rent and utility bills because of the pandemic.
“We have had great success with this program,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that our shared commitment of keeping families in their homes with running water and the lights on is accomplished, but the pandemic is not over and we know many are still in need of help.”
“This additional funding will allow us to continue to address those hardships families are dealing with and provide them peace of mind to keep their loved ones safe, housed and healthy,” he said.
“Under ERAP Round 2, Community Services League and United Way of Greater Kansas City would continue administering the County’s program,” a release from the county said. “Grandview Assistance Program, Hope House, Lee’s Summit Social Services and Raytown Emergency Assistance Program have served as application hubs for ERAP Round 1 and will be asked to continue to serve as frontline ERAP support in their respective Jackson County communities.”
The application portal for the program’s first round opened on April 5 and has resulted in the following, to date:
- Eligible renter households paid: 1,578
- Average household assistance: $3,873
- Total household assistance paid: $6,112,994.34
“This equates to 1,578 eviction cases, or potential eviction cases, that program administrators have helped stop,” the release from the county continues.
They add there are about 900 active applications for assistance still being processed.
The county says it received $11,550,205 in grant monies from the federal government earlier this year to launch the emergency rental assistance program. More than 97% of those funds are accounted for, they say.
Once additional funding for ERAP Round 2 is approved, any renter household in Jackson County that is behind on rent or utility payments is encouraged to apply through jacksoncountyerap.org or visit the Community Services League at 404 N. Noland Road in Independence for help filling out the application.
Detailed program information is also available in Spanish at www.jacksoncountyerap.org/espanol.
