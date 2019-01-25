KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The new otter triplets that made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo Friday just got a show of support that is out of this world.
The pups, named Han, Luke and Leia, were born in October and are now on exhibit in the Tropics area of the zoo.
The Star Wars-named trio have some big fans already, including Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, who thanked the zoo for “finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia.”
Thanks for finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia, @KansasCityZoo- It's much appreciated! #YouOtterBeProudOfYourselves https://t.co/2pu5lXyJZN— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 25, 2019
The main Twitter account for Star Wars also shared video of the Asian small-clawed otters, saying the “trio is in for plenty of adventure.”
That trio is in for plenty of adventure. We have a good feeling about it. https://t.co/tQqXzCoNZ5— Star Wars (@starwars) January 25, 2019
The Kansas City Zoo is currently in Seasonal Hours and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
