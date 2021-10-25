KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- There’s a renewed push for a United States Department of Justice investigation into claims of decades of criminal misconduct and coverups at the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
The push has been going for years but there’s new momentum for several reasons, including a mayoral election that’s just a week away.
Monday’s group was small but intimately acquainted with the suffering stemming from what critics call decades of abuse.
“My mom got murdered over here in ’83,” said Star Cooper at the microphone.
Dorothy “Dot” Cooper was her mom. The murder was never solved. Her family contends police blew it off because of her history.
“It seemed like nothing has been done. Nobody cares,” said Kendra Wright.
Wright’s family wore shirts with the name of her uncle, John Calvin, whom they say is wrongly imprisoned.
Wright’s aunt, Rose Calvin, was murdered in 1996. Her family calls the investigation intentionally shoddy.
“We’ve been waiting for decades for federal involvement,” shouted Ricee Cade, a community organizer with MORE2, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity.
The most outrageous claims of misconduct levelled against the KCKPD involve retired detective Roger Golubski.
Three weeks ago, rapper Jay-Z’s social justice organization ran a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling for a DOJ investigation into “graphic accounts of rape, murder, sex trafficking and corruption.”
A week later, CNN learned a criminal federal grand jury investigation is underway into Golubski, the subject of numerous KCTV5 investigations.
But the people rallying Monday say the focus should extend beyond just him.
“Other people had to have helped him,” Cade speculated.
“There needs to be more investigation done, on the whole thing, with everybody,” Wright declared.
The group called out the mayor by name a week before the election.
Mayor Dave Alvey sent a statement noting that the Unified Government has been “cooperating with various federal agency inquiries into these matters since 2019.”
He didn’t specifically call for a DOJ investigation but wrote, “Our community, and especially those families that have brought forth allegations, deserve that the truth be known and justice be done.”
His opponent, retired KCKPD Deputy Chief Tyrone Garner, has told local press that, if elected, he would urge the DOJ to investigate.
A statement sent to KCTV5 today didn’t name the DOJ but spoke more generally.
“Mr. Garner welcomes and continues to support any independent investigations into allegations of criminal wrongdoing that are geared towards bringing clarity, justice, and the comfort of closure to those that have demanded and pursued inquiry, healing and reconciliation,” his campaign manager wrote.
“We’re prayerful that something will be done,” Wright said.
“If we all stand together, they can’t knock us all down,” Cooper told those gathered.
KCTV5 does not know the details of the grand jury investigation CNN discovered two weeks ago, because, by law, grand juries operate in secret.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.