KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Relevant Sports is the owner and operator of the International Champions Cup that will now be played at Children’s Mercy Park.
The International Champions Cup match between AC Milan and FC Bayern Munich was supposed to be played at Arrowhead on July 23rd. Fans were informed via email Tuesday the venue had changed.
The soccer game will still be played on the 23rd of July, but it’ll be played at Children’s Mercy Park instead of Arrowhead.
According to the Chiefs, bad weather caused a setback with a construction project at Arrowhead Stadium.
KCTV5 News couldn’t get them to go on camera to talk about it, instead they said to talk to Relevant Sports to see what they had to say about moving from Arrowhead, which seats more than 76,000 fans, to Children’s Mercy Park, which only seats about a third of that.
KCTV5 also reached out to the Jackson County Sports Authority and they directed channel 5 back to the Chiefs.
Over the phone, the head of communications for Relevant Sports, Ben Sosenko, said they’re just happy to be in such a great soccer town like Kansas City.
“We are glad to have great partners in the Chiefs and Sporting KC and that they were able to make this transition so seamlessly when a potential problem came up,” Sosenko said.
KCTV5 talked to two fans who said even though the venue is smaller, Children’s Mercy Park is a great place for it.
“It’s definitely different, I mean Arrowhead doesn’t have the standup area it’s all bleachers, but I think it will be great for here because everyone that goes to soccer events is probably used to going here,” Laura Galindo, soccer fan, said.
“It could be a change, but I feel like overall it will be a good fit for them,” Anthony Holden, soccer fan, said.
Ticket sales are on hold right now for the soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park because Arrowhead’s ticket sales are currently being transferred to Children’s Mercy.
If you’ve already bought your tickets, Ticketmaster said they will give you a comparable ticket at Children’s Mercy Park.
If you want a refund, you have a two-week window to request it.
Ticket sales will reopen to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. once everything is sorted out.
